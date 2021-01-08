SVISG promotes compassion, peace

ht-school

Basava International School, Dwarka, marches ahead, virtually

The uncertainties and obscure clime of the pandemic has never acted as a deterrent to the resolve and grit of the Basava family. Despite many hurdles along the path, Basava International School, Dwarka had surged forward in the academic session with its virtual classes and events. The Special Assembly comprised Virtual NCC parade, patriotic speeches, songs and colourful dances which evoked the imagery of deep-rooted vibrant culture that prevails in our country. The students, being netizens of the 21st century showcased their message of patriotism through a short movie presentation. The thought of awakening a new India was versed through a short Hindi poem. The webinar culminated with a reverential salute to each and every patriot and citizen who contributed to this Independence. The Investiture Ceremony was conducted online with great enthusiasm and gravitas where the newly invested Student Council members were felicitated. The school’s online Periodical-OPA was launched at the end of the event. This event was graced by the presence of the honourable Chief Guest, Wing Commander Kunal Girme, Commanding Officer, No 2 Delhi Air Sqn, NCC. A Virtual Science Exhibition was organised by the Science Department to celebrate World Students Day, to honour our beloved leader Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. The ignited young minds of middle school showcased their creativity with the theme ‘Kindle the light’. The audience was enlightened and sensitized on the use of Solar Energy. A power Point presentation of the Holiday Homework by Middle school students was done to show their creative skills. The young student scientists of Atal Tinkering Lab inspired the audience with their innovations to foster solutions to community problems. Another presentation made by the students, focused on spreading awareness about the Ozone Layer, on the account of World Ozone Day. The school was also bestowed with a golden opportunity from ‘Bal Utsav Ram Leela Samity, Dwarka ‘to showcase their extraordinary talent in ‘Sampoorn Bal Ram Leela – Marathon 2020’. The Sankalp Sahodaya Inter School Symposium, ‘The Quest’, was conducted virtually by the Student Council members of the school. The topic for this year’s Symposium was Digital Learning: An Equalizer or a Divider in the Time of the Pandemic? chosen by the Principal, Dr. Manimala Roy. 17 schools from Delhi took part in the event wherein they shared their views regarding the present scenario and with the help of case studies, they portrayed it quite well. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Chandra Bhushan Sharma, who is a Professor of Education at the School of Education, IGNOU, New Delhi. The Jury members included Sakshi Jain, an entrepreneur who started ‘Insperante Arts and Designs’, C.P. Ghosal - Former teacher of English at The Oriental Seminary, Kolkata and Mr. Malay Kumar Chakraborty, founder and President of Pahal Social Organisation. The Basava online Periodical-Opa’s second edition release was organized as a literary event which was graced by all the eminent Principals of KLE Society and Preeti Dodwad, Coordinator of KLE schools, had kindly consented to be the honourable Chief Guest.

SVISG, Shanti Niketan, promotes value of compassion

On the auspicious occasion of Rev. Sadhu T.L. Vaswani’s 141st Birth Anniversary, Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls (SVISG), Shanti Niketan, embarked on a mission to restore the world and give it new life and energy. Perceived as voiceless, animals are often on the receiving end of human induced cruelty. Commiserating with the agony of their silent friends, the young leaders of SVISG resolved to capture the anxiety, apprehensions, trials and tribulations of animals and lent the voiceless, ‘voice’ through activities which were designed keeping in mind the 21st century life skills. The young citizens must be given a sense of responsibility towards the world they belong to, for the heart needs to be educated first even before the mind is trained; otherwise the purpose of education remains unaccomplished. Aligning our attitude to Dadaji’s philosophy, values of peace and compassion were subtly blended with the school curriculum to deliver the world, not only future- ready but spiritually awakened citizens. Each activity was carefully crafted, so that the education of the heart supplemented the training of the mind and imparted our young leaders the strength to shoulder the responsibility of their society. These transformational experiences of practical learning improved their emotional and cognitive forces, thus binding them to the reality of the present situation and at the same time, lending the right knowledge and training to create a better world for themselves. The esteemed Working Chairperson of the School Management Committee, Vijay Thadani brought to life, one of the most important messages of Gurudev Sadhu T.L. Vaswani- ‘Oneness to everyone and everything’. Vijay Thadani reiterated a supreme lesson of human life, which is, in order to exist as a whole human being; we must perceive the Universe as a whole. He defended its relevance in the current scenario of the unprecedented global crisis by deriving an analogy between the harmonious working of the Universe and the collaborative nature of online learning. Sir Thadani’s words helped the audience discover the underlying theme of interdependence in the cosmos and the need to revere each of its aspects. The most admired School Manager, Malini Mathrani greeted everyone with her warm wishes. She, with her graceful presence and the distinctive energy filled our hearts with renewed vigour and helped us to become better versions of ourselves. She also helped us recollect the words of the Former President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, when he said that the life of Sadhu Vaswani has been a saga of unassuming service, spiritual illumination and a source of inspiration to all. She also reminded everyone of the four assets which will ultimately determine our fruits of labour in unprecedented times- the ability to love, being compassionate, the ability to be courageous and to be able to possess an unflinching faith in the power of prayer. On behalf of SVISG family, School Principal Santosh Vyas extended a warm welcome to the magnanimous members of the School Management Committee, illustrious guests and our valued parents. She reminded the audience that great souls must be praised every moment for making our existence on Earth meaningful. She also asserted that the undeniable aura of love shelters each one of us, who has been a part of this noble institution and maintained that he month-long celebrations were a humble yet earnest effort on our part to dedicate to the world a generation of compassionate global citizens, possessing a kind heart, virtuous character and the expertise to lead the world from the front.