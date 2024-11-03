Actor Rajesh Tailang on second book as an author: It will be out early next year

Actor Rajesh Tailang shares that 2025 will see his next collection of poetry on the shelves. Actor Rajesh Tailang (Instagram/RajeshTailang)

“We brought out two editions of Chand Pe Chai (2023) now third too will be happening soon. Next, my new book (untitled) is all set to be out in the beginning of the next year. One of the aspects that I am pondering upon is foreword kisse likwayein. For the first book, it was penned by Gulzar sahab, ab unse upar kahan jayein. This is something, I need to figure out soon,” shares Tailang.

On the work front the actor is enjoying appreciation coming his way for his role in Ulajh.

“When the feature film was released in theatres it couldn’t generate hype nor was it able to get numbers. OTT changed the game for us! Maybe the reluctance to go to theatres and the ease of watching at home is the new norm. The film was able to reach the maximum target audience. The challenge that OTT imposes is the huge competition, usme agar aapki film dekhi jaaye and pasand ki jaaye that means your efforts have paid off,” he says.

Along with his books he has written and helmed eight short films in the past. Tailang has two more lined up for next year and one is to be shot in Uttar Pradesh. The actor will be seen next in the second season of OTT series Bandish Bandits season 2 will be out either this year or next year beginning followed by more. “I believe aapko hamesha pichle kaam se behtaar karna chahiye,” he ends.