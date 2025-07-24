Actor-fitness icon Milind Soman completes 30 years in entertainment: Part of narratives that align with my well being

As he celebrates 30 years as an actor, Milind Soman is looking forward to the “best phase” of his career so far. Actor Milind Soman

“This is going to be a great year for me,” says the actor-model, looking back at his many years in the industry. The 59-year-old who was recently seen in The Royals adds, “My experience has allowed me to truly grasp the nuances of acting. Today, I know the layers of this craft; I enjoy my work and bringing my characters to life.”

The actor shares that he has allocated one hundred days a year to acting, he says, “This is to ensure that I am part of good narratives that align with my priority for health and well-being. I believe in balancing work and life. If I am not in a fit and healthy space, it will sooner or later impact my work.”

"One should prioritise a healthy being. Otherwise, earning money only to spend it on health issues yields no gain. Over the years, I have learned to focus on my well-being and cultivating happy surroundings, as that is what truly allows you to enjoy your professional life," Milind explains.

Milind is making significant in-roads in the streaming space — he is all set to return to the small screen with Four More Shots Please! as well as an untitled Tamil web series with actor Vijay Sethupathi. As for OTT, he believes, “is the place to be.” However, he asserts that his passion transcends mediums: “Irrespective of medium, space, or region, I just want to work.”

