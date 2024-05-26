Adaa Khan clocks 15 years on the small screen: Opens up on pay parity, increasing competition in the TV industry

Actor Adaa Khan’s 15 years in the television industry has taught her the A to Z of showbiz and as she commemorates the milestone, she says her biggest challenge has been the pay disparity in the industry. Adaa Khan made her tv debut in 2009 with Palampur Express.

Adaa started her career in 2009 with the show Palampur Express, she later went on to do leading roles in shows such as Naagin and Sitara: Vish Ya Amrit.

“It is a good feeling that I sustained for this long. I mind my own business. I am professional and have followed ethics which has worked for me. I feel I am loved and blessed. Fans’ adulation is surely a good feeling. I have had my share if ups and downs and I have positive learnings. My late mother’s memories and support always stays with me,” shares the actor, who has nothing but gratitude for everyone.

Talking about her changing times in the television industry, the actor, who completed 15 years in the showbiz on Saturday, says, “With the industry changing where there is disparity in payment structures and shows shut fast too. For one role so many people are vying.”

She adds, “Competition has multiplied and to find the right role is a challenge. Also people got work on the basis of pure talent previously but now everyone looks at social media and judge as per number of followers. Also many people are ok to work for almost free.”

However, the 35-year-old actor journey is also celebrated by several high moments. Asked if there is anything that stays strong in her memory, she said it was being part of celebrated shows.

“I was appreciated for all my roles. I did Naagin and Comedy Nights Bachao which were number one fiction and non fiction. At the same time gave me the feeling of a star. Naagin did add lot of value to popularity. I don’t take my celebrity status too seriously and it keeps me grounded I love life and live one day at a time,” she says.

Being an actor who means constantly being open to judgements and comments from public, especially social media trolls.

Recently, actor Deepika Padukone who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, was at the receiving end of trolls for her walk at the polling booth.

Adaa lashes out these haters and says, “It is stupid to troll anyone who had gone just to do her democratic duty to vote. Baby bump pregnancy ke liye judge karna is uncalled for. Celebrities are public figures but invasion of privacy can’t be done.

She adds, “To troll on social media and give nasty comments can be disturbing. Everyone has to be responsible towards social media commenting. It is easy to say that celebrities should ignore it. It doesn’t give a good feeling. There should be some guidelines for personal comments.”