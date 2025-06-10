Afsar Bitiya actor Mitaali Nag on husband’s sudden heart scare: I was in shock

It’s been a taxing and emotionally draining week,” shares actor Mitaali Nag opening up about her husband, interior designer Sankalp Pardeshi’s recent health scare. Actor Mitaali Nag and Sankalp

Recalling the ordeal, the actor popular for featuring in shows such as Afsar Bitiya, Draupadi among several other daily soaps, says, “Last Tuesday, Sankalp complained of uneasiness. At first, I assumed it was acidity or a gastric issue.” But when he began experiencing a persistent pain in his left hand, alarm bells went off. “That’s when I knew it was serious and we needed immediate medical help,” she adds. The couple rushed to their family doctor, who, after an initial examination, urged them to head straight to a larger hospital.

What followed was a whirlwind of tests and an unexpected diagnosis — Sankalp had suffered a major heart attack. “I was in shock,” says Mitaali, adding, “I can’t even recall how I reacted, because things moved so fast. Further tests revealed several blockages, and surgery was the only option. That’s when the fear truly sank in... But somehow, I stood through the storm.” The surgery was performed on Wednesday, and Sankalp, now on the road to recovery, was discharged just a day ago. Reflecting on the doctors’ assessment, Mitaali shares, “They believe his erratic eating habits, occasional smoking, and of course, stress were the primary triggers. By God’s grace, he’s healing — slowly but steadily.”

For now, Mitaali finds comfort in being by her husband’s side during this critical phase. She’s thankful her professional commitments allowed her the space to be home when it mattered most. Both her upcoming OTT projects Nonsense and another series with director Priyadarshan have already wrapped and are slated for release this year. “I haven’t taken up any daily soaps at the moment, and I’m grateful I didn’t. Being home for Sankalp was all that mattered