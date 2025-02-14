After 2,000 failed blind dates, here's how this man finally found love and built a dating agency to help others

This Valentine’s Day, here's a story of love and perseverance that proves it’s never too late to find happiness, even after years of setbacks. Meet Yoshio, a man from Japan who turned his painful dating history into a mission to help others navigate the modern world of online dating. After enduring 2,000 failed blind dates and countless rejections due to his income and living situation, Yoshio created the Yoshio Marriage Laboratory, a dating agency offering free consultations for those struggling to find love. Representative image of a couple

Origin story

For over four years, Yoshio, a 44-year-old man from Shizuoka prefecture, searched for a partner, trying several matchmaking agencies. Despite his efforts, his low annual income of 3.5 million yen (around ₹19 lakh) and his modest lifestyle — living with his parents — were often seen as major barriers. Many women dismissed him based solely on his financial situation, and some were quick to ghost him after just one date.

Yoshio

On one memorable date, Yoshio took a woman to a park to admire the cherry blossoms. But when she saw his compact car, he claimed she sneered, asking, “I don’t even know what brand this is.” The rest of the date was uncomfortable, and they never saw each other again. On another occasion, he shared a photo of himself with his mother in the background, which led one woman to block him immediately and another to cancel their date. Yoshio admitted that these rejections were painful, and at times, he felt like he was being unfairly judged as a “mama’s boy.”

Despite the sting of these experiences, Yoshio refused to give up on love. Instead of letting the rejections define him, he chose to learn from them. “Each date, even the ones that didn’t work out, taught me something valuable,” he said. “I learned to communicate better, to plan thoughtful dates, and to truly listen to what the other person wanted.” He saw each failed date as a step closer to finding the right person.

A happy ending

But instead of giving up, Yoshio took these lessons to heart. He used every rejection as a chance to refine his communication skills, learn how to plan thoughtful dates, and work on his self-confidence. “Each failed date helped me become better at understanding what makes a connection work,” he said. Then, after years of persistence and growth, something incredible happened: Yoshio met his wife. Their relationship blossomed because of his dedication, sincerity, and a shared respect for each other’s values. After over a year of dating, they married and later welcomed a child into their lives.

This Valentine’s Day, let Yoshio’s journey remind us that love doesn’t always come easily, but with persistence, growth, and a little patience, it can arrive when we least expect it. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone still searching for their happily ever after.