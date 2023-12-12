Amyl and the Sniffers can’t wait to rock & roll in Bengaluru

Australian pub rock and punk band Amyl and the Sniffers is set to make Bengaluru groove to its tunes at the Bandland festival, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, on December 17. Speaking to us about their visit, lead singer Amy Taylor says, “This is our first time in the country. We have lots of friends who have travelled here and they’ve all said that it’s such a beautiful place. We’re excited to see what the crowd is like. I’ve heard that Indians are big music fans, especially rock and roll!” Amyl and the Sniffers are all set for their India debut this year(Photo: Instagram/amylandthesniffers)

Guitarist Declan Martens can’t wait to witness India’s fashion, style and culture, which he describes as “all so colourful and awesome”. The band, known for tracks such as Guided by Angels (2021) and Some Mutts (2019), looks forward to finding local bands while in Bengaluru. Martens says, “We love the sound of the sitar”. To this, Taylor adds, “When we first started travelling, we hadn’t really heard of many bands outside of Australia. I feel like it’ll be such a great experience because we’ll get to discover lots of bands in India. I would really like to find some local rappers that I can listen to.”

The band, which was founded in 2016 and comprises Bryce Wilson on drums, Gus Romer on bass, Martens and Taylor, will play alongside bands such as Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls at Embassy International Riding School Ground during the two-day festival.

On the evolution of music across generations, Martens shares, “We have vast influence compared to the times when music wasn’t as popular or accessible. I think there’s a little bit more genuineness to the old-school rock music”. But as technology progresses, Taylor remains wary of her voice being morphed. “When people can get your face to talk and say things that you didn’t say, that stuff really scares me. I’ve tried putting our songs in ChatGPT and honestly, I was offended because I don’t sound like that!” she ends.