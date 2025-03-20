The astrological calendar ends TODAY: Here's what the zodiac signs can expect from Aries season

We as a collective have made our way through the months and months of cosmic shifts as the astrological calendar, like clockwork, follows it's course from Aries through Pisces. The calendar now concludes once again on the final day of Pisces season — March 20. Now while the beginning of every new zodiac season is as special, the importance of Aries in this regard stands slightly elevated as it marks the commencement of yet another spiritual lap around the cosmos. So what does it hold for all the zodiacs? Aries season finally begins: What does it hold for the zodiac signs?(Photo: Popsugar)

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs — and if you're on the lookout for love, check in with your Venus placement as well!

Aries

The only thing Aries need to be taking responsibility of, is themselves and their own happiness! Get ready to feel more aligned, with objects, goals or even connections you desire, being very well within reach. It's their season, so luck is on Aries' side.

Taurus

Taurus has been toiling through the last stretch of the astrological calendar and Aries season will see them intensifying their pursuit of greatness. Though not endgame, they can completely expect the first rush of trickle benefits in terms of recognition, authority and increased power making their way to them.

Gemini

Healing doesn't just find you. You have to actively seek it. Geminis are being asked to lean into spirituality and work on their trauma responses, however minor or severe they may be. This is turn, will equip them with the emotional prowess to script the life of their dreams over this next astrological calendar.

Cancer

If Cancers are feeling disillusioned or getting stuck in a loop of things just not working out at the last minute, the cosmos is asking you to not give up. This is the last haul and the return on your unwavering faith and dedication WILL be finding you by the time Aries season bows out to let Taurus season commence. Lots of material abundance is up ahead, just keep going.

Leo

Yes life is lived in the day-to-day. But Leos are being asked to let go of the pesky details so that they can refocus on the bigger picture. You know what's good for you, yet you are letting your obligations towards others cloud the path to fulfillment for yourself. Give yourself the time of day, beyond the day this Aries season.

Virgo

It's set to be a season of extremities for Virgos. While the super-organised zodiac is set to be surprised with several goals and desires in the making coming to fruition, they must also prepare for the flip side. One thing they must understand and follow like their mantra is that what leaves, is just meant to.

Libra

Aries season marks a time of restoration for Libras. The next few weeks, they will find themselves gravitating towards more quiet time as they introspect, meditate, heal and fix. After all, that notorious Libra charm they can't wait to flaunt too needs to be put away from time to time to preserve its value.

Scorpio

Scorpios love planning for the future but this Aries season they are being called to take stock of their past and all the unresolved emotions from there impacting their present. Now is the time to ask yourself the crucial questions of what you truly want from your future and what from your past is perceptively blocking it.

Sagittarius

Obsession usually starts as simple codependence — stolen time from the day where you treat yourself to something even though you know it might not be the best decision in the long run. For Sagittarius, this pattern could refer to a person, a habit or even a train of thought. But nonetheless, this Aries season they are being called upon to broaden their horizons, not to necessarily give up the object of obsession per se, but to accommodate more players to distribute codependency.

Capricorn

Capricorns are going to be feeling like they're floating with the clouds right through Aries season and this is so sorely well deserved! They've been powering through and through over the past few months, taking each setback as a chink on their armour. Now it's time to take the armour off all together, so that they can revel in holistic satisfaction and peace. Congratulations after congratulations are in order!

Aquarius

Aquarius is acting out of fear, even if they don't realise it. Life may have been feeling stagnant and while taking a plunge, no matter how minor or massive may not be the easiest thing, the momentary turbulence is any day better than the sinking despair of feeling like you let yourself down by not taking a chance. The cosmos is asking Aquarius to stop finding comfort in the stagnancy.

Pisces

Pisces have been spreading themselves too thin, WAY too thin, as a coping mechanism for all the changes that they are anticipating. And while trying to guard their heart and soften the blow of anticipated future disappointments may seem like a rational approach, it does prevent them from giving each eventuality an honest shot. Pisces are being asked to first, catch a breath, second, set their intentions, and third, let things flow.

We wish you a blessed Aries season ahead!