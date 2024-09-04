Armed Forces Festival in Lucknow: Bravehearts rule the city skies

The three-day Armed Forces Festival, organised by Surya Command Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow Cantonment, saw city folks turning up in large numbers to be part of the celebration. Around 8,000 people gathered on the sprawling ground, wherein most of them were enthusiastic civilians across age groups and from different walks of life. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Indian Air Force fighter aircraft(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Exhibition featuring a magnificent display of latest military equipment such as tanks, helicopters, artillery guns, developed as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing might of technology driven Indian Armed Forces.

Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command presented a memento to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The chief guest later visited the displays by the three services, National Cadet Corps (NCC), recruitment and resettlement organisation and other stakeholders. Units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy displayed their warfare and presented an array of interactive exhibits. The drone display used in combat was the highlight of the event.

“This festival gives the citizens of the country a unique opportunity to connect with the Armed Forces. Not only do they get to see our brave soldiers in action during the live displays of the cutting-edge equipment that our Forces use, but they also gain insight into the lives of our soldiers. Such events inspire the youth to seek career opportunities in the Armed Forces. There is a dedicated stall from the recruiting office as well, which lets young men and women learn about such opportunities,” says Shantanu Pratap Singh, Public Relations Officer - Defence, Lucknow.

On display

Armed forces commandos and static team during the Armed Forces Festival organised by Surya Command Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow Cantonment(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Indian Army Exhibits: T-90 tank (Main Battle Tank), K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery gun, Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) Swathi, static display of ALH and LCH Prachand Helicopters.

Live display: Para drop and combat demonstrations by Special Forces, extraction of troops by helicopters, Para motors, Horse & Dog show

Indian Navy’s stall: Models of aircraft carrier, submarines and destroyers. Naval history by Maritime History Society, various models of ships, submarines and aircraft, diving equipment and more.

Indian Air Force: Fly-past by Jaguar Fighter Aircrafts Exhibits includes aircraft models, simulation displays and information panels that highlighted its achievements, ongoing missions, and future aspirations.

In store

A team and a naval band display will set the mood of the best musical ensemble in place. Also, a dog and horse show will help all to revisit the human beings’ most loyal friends to the fore.

The sequence showcasing the extraction of troops by the helicopters, air warrior drill brought forward the gallantry the soldiers put forward at the time of emergency. Also, para-motors, microlights and drone flying.

Also, there will be technology demonstrations by IIT Kanpur along with career guidance by NCC and employment opportunities by Zonal Recruiting Office.

Catch it live

What: Armed Forces Festival

Where: Surya Command Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow Cantonment

When: September 4 and 5, from 10am to 6pm