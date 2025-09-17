‘Aryan Khan seems like a tough guy who won’t smile…’: Lakshya on his director’s jail joke in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has undoubtedly been one of the most-anticipated releases this year. A major reason behind this is obviously the fact that this show marks Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. But that’s not the only reason. Makers have managed to create intrigue amongst audiences with asterisks in the title, the fun and masaaledaar story-line revolving around Bollywood and the unexpected star cast with Lakshya, Bobby Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead. Even the trailer left audiences deeply impressed, especially the jail reference, which seemed like a dig on Aryan’s jail time. Well, Lakshya has now opened up about his director and the already iconic jail joke.

In a chat with Indian Express, talking about the jail reference as well as Aryan Khan’s self-deprecating humour which he inherited from his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, Lakshya shared, “I didn’t have any hopes that he’s going to have jokes like these in the show. Because he seems like that tough guy who won’t smile for the paps. That’s also the kind of impression I had. But when I met him and read the script, it struck me that his humour is quite crazy. It’s not like cracking jokes on South Mumbai or Bandra. His sense of humour is so fresh and rooted. It comes from his observations of life. How boys behave in a Delhi school, the bond between Raghav’s and my characters also come from there.”

Ever since the show was officially announced, the biggest talking point has been the title. Why are there 3 asterisks in The Ba***ds of Bollywood and what do they mean? Talking to Radio Nasha, Lakshya explained that it is hard to describe Aryan’s show in just one word. He shared, “When you see the show, then you will yourself find the meaning of ‘Ba**ds’ because you cannot define the show in one word or one line because it is a vast, unique world that Aryan has set. Just like its story, the title name is also very unique and it catches attention. People will remember it.” Well, here’s hoping.

Also featuring much-awaited cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow, on September 18.