Amaal Mallik responds to Sachet-Parampara's Bekhayali controversy: ‘Do a case of defamation if…’

The composers, who are known for songs such as Har Har Mahadev and Maiyya Mainu , described the video as an attempt to clarify their position. In the caption under the post, they wrote, “Warning. This video could have been a 10-second proof to shut down all rumours, but exposing some people became important for our mental peace. @amaal_mallik SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALIK.”

A few days ago, music composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur issued a public call-out to composer Amaal Mallik. They accused him of claiming ownership over a song that was originally theirs. The video was regarding the 2019 song Bekhayali from Shahid Kapoor-starrer K abir Singh .

Amaal Mallik breaks his silence Following the release of the video, Amaal addressed the allegations in an interview with Zoom, denying that he had ever taken credit for work he did not create. “I’ll take the bullet but speak the truth. If someone wants to malign my name within the industry, which they do, if someone wants to say through interviews, ‘ki usne bhi remix kiya toh kiya’. Kaise kiya voh bhi aap dekho,” he said.

Amaal further stated that he has never claimed ownership of songs composed by others. “Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya? People put their names on other’s songs and say ‘maine banaya’. Never done that. Has any composer whose song I have recreated woken up and said he has destroyed my song? Never. You go and see what has happened before.”

He also questioned the decision to raise the issue publicly rather than through legal channels. “They never say this on my face because half of them are afraid of me, and that is the truth. They will never come and talk to me. They will say it on Instagram and not do a court case. If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music.”

What the dispute is about The issue stems from earlier remarks made by Amaal, in which he claimed that he had shared a tune with Sachet and Parampara via WhatsApp, and that the melody was later used as a reference while composing Bekhayali. Sachet and Parampara have rejected this claim, stating that the song was entirely created by them.

In their video, the duo said they decided to speak publicly after repeated assertions questioning the song’s originality. They maintained that Bekhayali was composed during collaborative music sessions with the Kabir Singh team present. They also addressed what they described as a shift in Mallik’s stance, stating that he is now “claiming” that they accused him of saying the song was stolen.

“Just trying to say all these things. I am so sorry that we have to fall so low, and have to tell all these things like this. What we are trying to actually think is, Amaal, what is the need for you to do all this? And you are saying, love it. What is the need for you to do all this?" they said.