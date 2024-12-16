After Billie Eilish gets hit in the face at concert, fans debate concert ethics; say ‘That’s assault. Pure and simple’

Billie Eilish found herself at the centre of a heated debate about concert etiquette after an object was thrown at her during a performance this week. The 22-year-old singer was sitting cross-legged on stage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on December 13, when what appeared to be a bracelet struck her in the face. The pop star was performing What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. Billie Eilish gets hit in the face

Fan footage shared on TikTok captured the moment, showing Eilish flinching and briefly turning her head away from the crowd. The audience reacted in shock, with gasps followed by boos aimed at the person who threw the item. Despite the interruption, Billie remained composed and continued to perform, casually tossing the object aside without missing a beat.

The incident sparked a flood of reactions from fans online, with many expressing outrage. One fan commented, “You should be taken away and not allowed to watch the show if you do that.” Another wrote, “That's assault. Pure and simple. I'd hope someone spends the holidays in jail for that.” A third echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Nah that's fucked up. She ain't even do anything wrong.”

While some fans focused on the inappropriate behaviour of the person who threw the object, many others praised Eilish for her composure. “For someone who literally got assaulted in front of thousands...she handled herself with extreme composure and dignity,” one fan noted. Another added, “You can watch her swallow the moment and throw herself back into the moment. Heartbreaking and very impressive. I would be in the crowd throwing hands.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has faced this kind of treatment. During the premiere of Barbie in July 2023, the singer shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she had been hit by objects on stage for years, and urged fans to avoid throwing things at performers. “People just get excited, and it can be dangerous,” she explained. “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there. I have mixed feelings about it because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for years.”

Fans are now questioning the boundaries of fandom and how concertgoers should behave during live performances. As the debate continues, it's clear that concert etiquette is a conversation that needs more attention.