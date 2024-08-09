Book Lovers Day | Blend of modern and ancient libraries, the happy place for avid readers in Lucknow

Libraries are a happy place for avid readers around the world. The city of nawabs boasts several age-old libraries, which are a goldmine for students and book lovers across the state. Amir-ud-Daula Public Library(Mushtaq Khan/HT)

On Book Lovers Day we spoke to a few youngsters, writers and different stakeholders to know the importance of the new and old book treasures of the city.

“For serious readers, especially those preparing for major examinations like civil services, these places are a blessing. At our bookstore too, we allow people to sit and browse for as long as they wish, and a lot of youngsters do that. The only difference is that unlike libraries books are not available for lending,” says Manav Prakash, a bookseller.

Tagore Library at Lucknow University (Twitter)

Treasure trove

Dastaango and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner Himanshu Bajpai says, “During my PhD research on Munshi Naval Kishor, I got a lot of rare books and study material from the Amir-ud-Daula Public Library (established in 1868) and from the then librarian Nusrat Naheed who was of the biggest help. Besides, Ganga Prasad Library in Aminabad, Rajendra Nagar Library and Vidhan Sabha Library too are nothing less than treasure troves for my dastaan research. I wish new public libraries are set up and librarian-staff are educated about the material available.”

Tagore Library at Lucknow University, Acharya Narendra Dev Library on Ashok Marg, Suchna Kendra in Hazratganj, library at Vidhan Bhawan, MB Club library, one at Central Command and several in various army regiments besides the new-age ones are a favourite spots for book lovers.

Their happy place!

Many youngsters feel maybe their predecessors had given up on the idea of real books but due to over digitisation a large number of them are on the rebound. BA Journalism and Mass Communication (BAJMC), Kankana Arora, says, “The world is full of digital distractions, the charm of physical books and libraries had been overlooked but not anymore. Places like the Amir-ud-Daula Library have stood the test of time and is the best example of reading in a calm and inspiring environment.”

For NEET aspirant Sania Zehra Zaidi books libraries are not just for studies. “During exam season, the atmosphere in libraries often shifts towards intense study sessions. Something is refreshing about taking a break and picking up a light-hearted read. Recently, at the Acharya Narendra Dev Marg library, I got a rom com issued to balance the heavy load of academics.”

New age library

Youngsters not only find books at the new-age libraries but also connect with more of their kind that help them in their endevours be it making a career in any field including engineering or Indian Administrative Services. Susheel Yadav founder of Pragyaan Library says, “It was this year I decided to come with a concept of a new age library that will not only have books on shelves or on digital platform but also a discussion area where authors will get to meet youngsters and talk at length on diverse subjects. For book lovers we are open throughout the day and on nominal amount of membership.”