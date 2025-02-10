Book Review: Author Dandy Smith's The Wrong Daughter is gripping, but not as clever as it thinks

If you’re looking for a fast-paced weekend thriller that’s easy to dive into, The Wrong Daughter by Dandy Smith might be worth a read. It hooks you with one of the most compelling tropes—a woman slowly unravelling while the world refuses to believe her. Cover of the book, The Wrong Daughter,

The story follows Caitlin and her family as they try to make peace with the return of her kidnapped sister, Olivia. The woman claiming to be Olivia has all the right answers, yet something feels off. As Caitlin struggles with doubt, the book races forward at a breakneck pace, pulling you deeper into its psychological twists. But while it’s undeniably addictive, it doesn’t quite deliver the payoff you’d hope for.

The novel’s biggest flaw is the disconnect between the author’s intent and the execution. The writing feels choppy, the emotions often overdramatic, and the plot leans heavily on shock value rather than genuine suspense. The characters lack depth, and the story moves so quickly that there’s little room for tension to build organically. By the time you reach the midpoint, you can already guess the ending, making the final chapters feel more like a formality than a revelation. It is ungratifying to finish, to say the least.

At its core, The Wrong Daughter is less a psychological thriller and more a straightforward tale of a lonely woman consumed by insurmountable grief. It wants to be clever but doesn’t quite succeed. If you’re looking for an easy, entertaining read, it delivers. But if you crave something thought-provoking, this one might leave you wanting more.

Title: The Wrong Daughter

Author: Dandy Smith

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: ₹499

