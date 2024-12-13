Bryan Adams Electrifies New Delhi with a Night to Remember

Dressed in a black ensemble, guitar in hand, and a smile that could light up the darkest corners, Bryan Adams proved once again why he remains an icon in the music world. Performing in New Delhi as part of his So Happy It Hurts tour, the 65-year-old singer-songwriter delivered an unforgettable evening that combined timeless music with unmatched showmanship. Bryan Adams performed in Delhi in Dec 12

From the very first strum of his guitar, it was clear that age has done nothing to dull his edge. Adams’s voice, resonant and heartfelt, captivated the crowd, while his signature guitar riffs brought the night alive. His interaction with the audience was nothing short of magical. During the romantic ballad Heaven, Adams stood strumming his acoustic guitar, and the crowd, swaying with arms raised, mirrored the song’s emotive rhythm. It was a moment of pure connection.

As the opening chords of (Everything I Do) I Do It for You filled the air, the audience fell silent. Adams roamed the stage, making an effort to engage with every corner of the audience, as if singing directly to each attendee. It was a moment that united thousands in shared emotion, their phone lights illuminating the venue in a dreamy glow.

Then came the much-anticipated Summer of ’69, a track that never fails to ignite nostalgia. For many in the crowd, it was a dream-come-true moment – an anthem of their youth brought to life by the man himself. The energy in the venue reached its peak as the crowd sang along, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

While Adams undoubtedly commanded the spotlight, his bandmates also had their moments of glory. Keith Scott, the energetic guitarist, turned up the excitement with his impeccable solos, holding notes with precision and flair. At one point, he performed an impressive stunt, spinning his guitar around his body, much to the delight of the cheering crowd. On drums, Pat Stewart delivered a masterclass in percussion. His solo sequences were nothing short of mesmerising, adding layers of intensity to the night’s performance.

He ended the show with the hit song Straight from the Heart, for which he moved to the edge of the stage, making it look as though he was surrounded by the crowd, who were in awe of the Canadian rockstar. As he finished his set, he promised he’d come back, and the roar from the Dilliwalas suggested they’d welcome him with open arms.