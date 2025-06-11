Calm Down singer Rema goes viral for gifting his fan the elusive Hermes Birkin, and the internet is losing its mind

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, recently performed at a sold-out O2 Arena concert in the UK. While his music often makes headlines for its catchy lyrics and smooth beats, this time he's in the news for a much more heartwarming and rather expensive move. Calm Down singer Rema goes viral for gifting his fan the elusive Hermes Birkin

Already pretty popular for his warm attitude with fans, the singer took things to the next level by calling one of the attendees on stage for a very special surprise — a Hermes Birkin. For those unaware, the Hermes Birkin is one of the most elusive luxury items available to buy. With prices that are slightly more than a down payment for a house, it's not just the big bucks one must drop to procure this coveted item; the process is inaccessible to the common man, rife with numerous blockades that only cater to those who have unlimited time and money to jump through the hoops.

Netizens obviously went gaga when a now-viral video showcased the sweet exchange. As the fan took in the inimitable orange box, comments gushed about the gesture. “A whole birkin??? shit… send me his music rq,” read a comment on X. Another said, “Seeing that orange box would've had me screaming.” Netizens could not believe the generosity that would prompt such a gesture. “Shows how much he values his fans, pure respect,” said one netizen, and the sentiment was echoed by many others. “Rema’s generosity is next level! Gifting a Birkin bag to a fan? That’s straight-up legendary. UK tour vibes going all the way up,” was one comment, while another said, “Rema's out here making dreams come true! A Birkin?! That's some serious fan appreciation.”

Furthermore, the O2 concert attracted over 20,000 fans and featured surprise appearances, dazzling visuals, and a performance catalogue that spanned Rema’s short but very impactful career.