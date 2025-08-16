Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan cuts ties with family: ‘I will not reside in the residence of my brother’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s relationship with his brother Faissal Khan has made headlines several times over the years. Recently during an interview, Faissal once again took the internet by storm when he claimed that Aamir allegedly locked him up for over a year in his Mumbai residence. He revealed that his family had apparently established that Faissal was suffering from schizophrenia and could harm the society. Post this interview, Aamir and the rest of his family released an official statement expressing distress after Faissal’s ‘hurtful’ comments. Faissal has now shared a statement himself, cutting ties with brother Aamir and his family. Faissal Khan and brother Aamir Khan

As per a report shared by Bollywood Bubble, Faissal Khan shared, “I, Faissal Khan, have from the date hereof severed all ties, familial as well as in estate, with my family members, the names whereof are more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written. All persons are required to take note that on and from the date hereof I shall not be known as forming part of the family of my late father Tahir Husain or my mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, and/or any other family member more particularly described in the Schedule hereunder written, and I shall not be entitled to any rights arising out of the estate of either of them or liable for any liability arising out of the estate of either of them."

Faissal went on to add, “I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/ maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very carefully I consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under.” According to his list, Faissal claims he was subjected to unwanted forced medication, house arrest and was forced to give up his signatory rights by his family members. The former actor further accused his family of conspiring against him and defaming him in their recent statement.