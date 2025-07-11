Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan First Reviews: Shanaya Kapoor gives ‘best debut performance’, Vikrant Massey is outstanding

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has finally begun her journey in Bollywood, following in the footsteps of her cousins Janhvi and Khushi. Shanaya’s debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan arrived in theatres today. The romantic drama, adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It, follows the story of a visually impaired musician, played by actor Vikrant Massey, and a theater artist with a blindfold on, portrayed by Shanaya. When Shanaya’s debut was initially announced, many netizens predicted that this star kid could be an underdog. Well, early reviews of her debut film have proven these predictions correct. Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Lauding Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey as Saba and Jahaan, one social media user shared, “The film primarily focuses on just two characters — Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. This is Shanaya Kapoor’s debut, and what a debut it is! dialogue delivery, expressions, and overall screen presence are absolutely impressive — easily one of the best debut performances in recent years..Vikrant Massey once again proves he’s a powerhouse of talent. His portrayal is so natural, heartfelt, and real — he lives the character. Together, their chemistry brings the story alive,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is a feel good film. The story is simple and deeply rooted in emotions #VikrantMassey is outstanding as always and debutante #ShanayaKapoor has the spark and will shine in the future. Definitely worth a watch.”

Aparshakti, Abhay and Sonali review Shanaya's debut film

After attending a special screening of the film, actor Sonali Bendre had shared, “It's been a while since I saw a love story this fresh and beautifully done. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is so well directed by @sanndstorm! @shanayakapoor02 and @vikrantmassey are absolutely lovely together💗 This film is a must-watch. Give this one your love in theatres tomorrow!,” whereas Munjya fame Abhay Verma wrote, “@shanayakapoor02 You're made for the screen partner(hug emoji)💗 every frame tells how much you understand life and how to portray it on screen! JC is proud.. ⭐ @vikrantmassey I bow down to the talent that you are big B! My admiration for you has only increased after delivering such a sweet, nuanced yet incredible performance! (hug emoji)💗.”

After reading these rave reviews of Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey’s film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, are you planning to book your tickets for the Santosh Singh directorial this weekend?