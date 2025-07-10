Shanaya Kapoor gets a shout-out from Karan Johar ahead of her debut; Aparshakti says ‘Just saw the film! She is…’

Back in 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar announced star kid Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film was sadly shelved and while Lakshya went on to debut with Kill (2023), Shanaya had to patiently wait her turn. Well, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s beautiful daughter is finally beginning her journey in Bollywood with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Also starring Vikrant Massey, the romantic drama is all set to arrive in theatres this Friday, on July 11. Ahead of the same, KJo took to his official social media handle to give Shanaya a shout-out. Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Karan Johar

Along with a string of lesser-seen pictures of Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and her brother Jahaan Kapoor, Karan Johar wrote, “I have known Sanjay and Maheep for over three decades…. I have seen them in joyous celebrations, in quiet moments, in their lowest hours and beautiful destiny highs… battling storms that have come in their way with a broad smile on their faces and always an impeccable sense of humour … a couple that are deeply loved by everyone who know them…. The centres of their universe has always been their children Shanaya and Jahaan (fun fact: I have named him).”

KJo went on to share, “They raised them to be the most warm and loving children…. Day after is a day of sunshine for their baby girl…she is an exceptionally hard working girl and has poured her heart and soul into her debut feature… will ofcourse let her work speak for itself and I know it will…. Shine on Shanaya and welcome to the movies …..❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sanjaykapoor2500 @maheepkapoor @shanayakapoor02 #ankhonkigustakhiyan.” Under this post, Shanaya replied, “❤️love you❤️!!! Ur the best.” Much to the delight of fans, we also got an early review of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan from Ayushmann Khurrana’s actor brother Aparshakti Khurana. In the comment section below, Aparshakti revealed, “Just saw the film! She is fab!”

How excited are you to finally witness Shanaya’s much-awaited Bollywood debut this Friday?