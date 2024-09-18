Abdu Rozik calls off wedding to Amira: This is due to some cultural differences that became apparent

In a rather sad turn of events, Tajikistani singer-influencer Abdu Rozik has had to call off his impending wedding to Amira. Both were aged 20, and had announced their engagement in April this year. Abdu Rozik had got engaged in April this year.

Rozik shared with us, “I am sad to announce that I have cancelled my wedding. This is due to some cultural differences that became apparent as our journey progressed. As you all know I am classed as a person of determination and this has its own challenges in everyday life and requires an extremely strong and mentally equipped partner who is able you cope with that.”

He went on to add that his search for the love of his life will continue, “I am forever grateful for my health and because I am the way I am you all know me and I became so prominent so I never feel sad about being me. The relations I have made and friendships I will cherish forever. In future I hope to find love again and hope for all your well wishes.”