Abhishek Bachchan opens up on comparison with Aishwarya Rai; hopes to inspire Aaradhya even in his 80s

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors of the Hindi film industry. He has proven the same time and again in films such as Dostana (2008), Guru (2007) and his recent release I Want to Talk (2024). But there are also two stars in his family who have achieved worldwide fame like no other celebrity in the country— his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and father Amitabh Bachchan. As we already mentioned, Abhishek is supremely talented. But there have been times when he was compared to his megastar father and superstar wife. Doesn’t it bother him? Well, Abhishek has now revealed that it’s never going to be easy for him. The Bachchans

In a recent chat with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek explained that comparing him to his father means comparing him to the best. The actor was quoted saying, “If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that.” Abhishek went on to add, “My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do.”

Just like his father Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire him even after all these years, Abhishek hopes to inspire his and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Explaining the same, Abhishek pointed out how Big B, who is 82 years old, is currently busy shooting for the new season of his beloved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek hopes to learn this from his father, so that when he’s in his 80s, Aaradhya can look up to him like he looks up to Big B.

Well, Abhishek’s past performances will surely inspire Aaradhya. Meanwhile, looking towards his bright future, the actor has several exciting releases lined up. He will next be seen in Housefull 5, after which he has Remo D'Souza's Be Happy. Rumours also suggest that Abhishek will join Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in their next film King. We wish him only the best!