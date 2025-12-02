Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he will never recreate dad Amitabh Bachchan’s films: ‘I have grown up wanting to be…’

When the son or daughter of an actor begins a career in the film industry, following in the footsteps of their star parents, they bear the weight of comparisons. The same happened with Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan when he began his journey as an actor. But he carved his own path and emerged as a versatile performer over the years, capable of portraying any character onscreen as a true chameleon. However, if there is one thing Abhishek never wants to do as an actor is recreate one of his father’s films. But why?

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about the same during his appearance at the IFP Festival in Mumbai. The actor shared, “I would never ever want to recreate any of my father's films, and the reason I say that is because I have grown up wanting to be Amitabh Bachchan. I am Bachchan's biggest fan. I used to watch my dad's films as often as I could. There was a point in time in my childhood, I only watched my father's films, and afterwards and my friends would go to the backyard and re-enact the entire film. The fight was who was going to play Bachchan. I don't know many people in my generation who didn't grow up idolising him.”

Abhishek went on to explain, “I am not talking as a son, I am talking as a fan. My father, the reason why I consider him to be the greatest and ever was and ever will be, whenever I watch an Amitabh Bachchan film, I am never thinking ‘How would I have done it’. Secondly, a bit of arrogance as an artist that I can do it better. I don't think anybody can do it better than Amitabh Bachchan; there is no point doing it.”

Up next, Abhishek will be seen as the main antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited film King. Also starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji, the film is set to release next year.