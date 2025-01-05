Abhishek Banerjee: 2025 will be about experimenting, evolving

After a stellar 2024, marked by two major highlights—Stree 2- Sarkate Ka Aatank, which raked in impressive numbers, and Vedaa, which garnered him widespread praise — actor Abhishek Banerjee is focused on experimenting in 2025. “For me, it’s been a six-year-long journey as an actor till now. I have two characters which are widely popular (Jana in Stree 2 and Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok). That adds to the pressure. It is not going to happen with every project. Hence, I am learning to be more patient now,” says Banerjee who is looking forward to three releases this year, including the second season of the web show Rana Naidu. Abhishek Banerjee

Also read: Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee reveals he was offered 3 lead roles post film's success: I cannot do boring stuff

He adds, “How do I surprise the audience from here on... it’s the most difficult thing for an actor. If your charm is working, you have all your life. What is working in my favour however is my craft.”

Eager for what’s next, Banerjee further says, “Before Stree 2, Hathoda (his character in Paatal Lok) was so big that people used to call me by that name. The audience would only associate me with Hathoda before Stree 2 released. Ek ki cheez ka thappa laga hua tha. And sometimes it bother me," adding, "But now, I am eager to see how the audiences respond when they see me in the new avatars am going to play onscreen this year.”

Reflecting on the year gone by, the 37-year-old says, “2024 was the best year of my acting career. When Stree (2018) and Paatal Lok (2020) released, those years were good as well,” adding, “However, overall, it’s scary as well.”

“The hard work which I put in during my theatre days and then when I came to Mumbai... 2024 was a culmination of that. It took approximately 20 years from my first play on stage in school to two films releasing together, to get to where I am today and now am eager to keep experimenting and playing different characters onscreen,” the actor wraps up.