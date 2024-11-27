Menu Explore
‘Absolutely false’: Naga Chaitanya- Sobhita have not sold wedding filming rights to an OTT platform

ByRishabh Suri
Nov 27, 2024 09:45 AM IST

A source tells us that reports about actors and soon-to-be wedded couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are ‘absolutely baseless’.

The internet has been abuzz since Tuesday, ever since reports started doing the rounds that actors Naga Chaitanya and soon-to-be wife Sobhita have struck an OTT deal. It was being claimed that they have been paid a hefty amount to allow exclusive wedding filming rights to the concerned platform.

Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita
Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita

However, now a source close to the couple has denied the rumours.

"There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumours around selling their wedding film is purely speculative and far from any truth," we are told.

The couple, who has maintained a low profile regarding their relationship, is preferring privacy around their big day. The source further adds, "Naga and Sobhita envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends. They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred."

The source also urged the media and the public to respect the couple's wishes and avoid spreading unverified information, "We request everyone to honor their choice of keeping this special moment private and refrain from propagating unfounded rumours.”

