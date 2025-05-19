Achint Kaur: My mother was battling cancer, I couldn't work even if I wanted to

“It was like a storm that lasted four years,” says Achint Kaur, reflecting on the period that kept her away from the screen and, in many ways, from the life she had built through years of hard work in television, theatre, and film. Known for her role in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii, Jamai Raja, and others, the actor went viral after she posted a video openly asking for work. Actor Achint Kaur

For Achint, the video wasn’t about seeking sympathy but was about reclaiming her voice. “The response has been so positive. I’ve received so many calls. That’s the kind of reaction I was hoping for when I decided to post a video asking for work,” shares Achint. Her decision to speak out came after a long pause during which her career had to take a backseat — not by choice, but by circumstances.

“It’s not like I didn’t want to work, I couldn’t,” she says simply, adding, “My mother was battling cancer, and for almost five years, my life became a routine of hospitals, treatments, and caretaking. I couldn’t act even when I wanted to. I even tried giving auditions from my mother’s hospital room, but nothing came of it."

Achint, who made her acting debut with Banegi Apni Baat (1994), further mentions how even when work opportunities did come her way, she often had to turn them down because she couldn’t commit fully. “There were times I said yes to projects, but things didn’t materialise. And other times, because of my mother’s health, I just couldn’t say yes. It was a mix of both — not always about not getting work but not being in a place to take it up,” shares Achint.

What made it even more difficult was the shift in the industry. While the actor has long-standing relationships in television, she felt somewhat disconnected from the world of web content. “I didn’t even know who to reach out to. In TV, I know the people. On the web, it was like starting from scratch, and I was ready for that too, provided I know who to reach out to and send my audition and work to,” expresses Achint.

Achint, who was last seen on television in Ravie Dubey and Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja 2.0 (2020), shares a close bond with the actors. The veteran actor shares how during this challenging time, her circle of friends and family became her lifeline. “The worst phase of my life taught me I’m the most blessed. My friends stood by me like my family. I’ve come out of it stronger and more positive,” shares Achint.

Despite the emotional and financial toll, Achint says she managed to stay afloat. “I lost my mother last October. Things were tight for us, for me, but I was comfortable. By God’s grace, I didn't reach the point of financial breakdown. Still, it was tough, and I feel that I have managed to come out of the whole phase with the positive self-intact,” shares Achint.

Now, with the video out and the message clear, the industry is beginning to take notice again. Casting calls, references, and conversations are slowly opening. “It helped,” she says, adding, “I’m not ashamed to ask. Sometimes, you just have to let people know you’re ready.”