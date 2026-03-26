Acting karna maine sikhaya aur mujhe hi phansa rahi hain: Director Sanoj Mishra on sexual assault allegation by Monalisa

Viral girl Monalisa Bhosle, accused director Sanoj Mishra of sexual misconduct at a press conference on Wednesday.



The film-maker came forward to deny allegations levied on him by Monalisa, the viral Kumbh girl and actor in his under-production film, The Diary of Manipur. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, (inset) actor Monalisa Bhonsle

Speaking to us, Mishra states, “It’s so wrong, the girl I stood up for and supported has put me in a spot just because I took her family’s side and opposed her eloping with her so-called partner, Farman Khan.”

He further adds,: “Acting karna maine sikhaya aur woh acting kar ke mujhe hi phansa rahi hain. She is getting me embroiled in such a big controversy because her family of almost 7-8 members are living at my house in Ujjain till this day. The videos of her parents are already out, where her parents are opposing her marriage and calling it null and void as she is still a minor to that actor. And that she’s still a minor and this is out in the open with documents in place.”

Addressing her allegations, Mishra says, “Jab itne dino maine mehnet kar ke dailogue bolna, acting karna, story samjhna se lekra hasna, rona sab sikha raha tha then she had no issues. If she would have been assaulted, she could have complained to her family then and there. But just because her wedding was touted as ‘Love-Jihad’ and I too opposed it in the very first place, I was pulled into this.”

Known for films like ... (2016) and Ram Ki Janmabhoomi (2019), stated, “I will file a defamation case on her in a day or two. She can't spoil my name, and if she’s so correct, then she too can take a legal route. Also, picture toh ab nahi banegi because she didn't bother about it, and for me it’s a different matter altogether.”



The director’s comments follow serious allegations made by Monalisa. On Wednesday, speaking at a press conference alongside her husband, actor Farman Khan, Bhosle claimed she was sexually assaulted while working on Mishra’s film when she was still a minor. She said the incidents took place during multiple shooting schedules in locations including Nepal and Dehradun.

She alleged that the director repeatedly touched her inappropriately and misbehaved on set, adding that she even confronted him during some of these incidents. Despite informing her family at the time, Monalisa said they discouraged her from filing a complaint, asking her to ignore it as it was her first film and to focus on the opportunity.

Reportedly, Monalisa has not yet filed an official police complaint but is now consulting lawyers and plans to take legal action under the POCSO Act, stating that the incidents occurred when she was under 18. She also claimed that she and her husband are currently facing threats and are seeking protection. Monalisa Bhosle was unavailable for comment till the filing of this report.