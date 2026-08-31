Actor Gal Gadot voices support for next Wonder Woman: I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot’s latest update has dashed hopes of fans eagerly awaiting her return as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe.

Actor Gal Gadot and in an still from Wonder Woman (Instagram)

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In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor who will be next seen in The Runner confirmed that she didn’t have "any specific discussions" with either director James Gunn or the Studios about returning and giving a message to the next Wonder Woman.

She added that her last major conversation was when "they came to the studio, and they really wanted to develop the third one" and she had not "heard anything" after that.

She, however, wished the franchise goes forward and gave her best wishes. "This is such an incredible character that so many of us care about so much, so whoever it’s going to be to portray her, I wish for her that she enjoys this amazing ride with this amazing character. And I’m just grateful that I was granted the opportunity to wear her boots and celebrate this incredible character and everything she stands for," said the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} She first debuted as Diana Prince in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) followed by 2017’s Wonder Woman solo film, Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and last appearances being cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash (2023). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She first debuted as Diana Prince in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) followed by 2017’s Wonder Woman solo film, Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) and last appearances being cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash (2023). {{/usCountry}}

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