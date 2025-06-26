Actor Kinshuk Mahajan on his TV show going off air: It is not the end of the world

One show going off air is not the end of the world,” says actor Kinshuk Mahajan, as his TV show Megha Barsenge concludes within a year of being on air. He adds, “These things happen. In two decades of my career, I’ve shed my inhibitions and now I don’t get rattled by a tough phase. It’s not the end of the world for me, but the beginning of more opportunities.” Actor Kinshuk Mahajan

Explaining why the show is being pulled down right after a story leap, Kinshuk states, “The show was number one in its slot when it started last year in August, and after the leap, the time slot was changed. Audience’s connection with the characters was lost post-leap, and the time change was also a factor.”

Kinshuk believes he is among the few actors who have seen a career high and a slump. He shares his mantra, saying, “There has not been a dull phase in my career, not because there were no challenges or it was smooth sailing, but because I accepted things the way they were. Why constantly stress yourself? Whatever work is meant for you will reach you. You can’t stop living life and taking breaks just because you fear losing work.”

"I have come a long way, and things like this surely used to affect me, but not anymore," he adds. Kinshuk believes he is among the few actors who have seen the best of both worlds. "Since the day I understood to go with the flow, I don't unnecessarily overthink. You have to learn to unlearn at very point in life."

The actor admits that television is in its slowest phase currently, but believes that “this is a passing phase”. He says, “It’s good in a way because cliched methods of storytelling will surely change, as it’s quite evident that they are not working anymore.