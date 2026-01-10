Actor Tia Bajpai recalls getting stranded on a Swiss mountain while filming an international thriller

Actor Tia Bajpai, set for her comeback with the international film, Lilly Rose – Chapter 1, recounts a terrifying real-life incident that occurred during the production in Switzerland, “You value life only when you are in mid of crisis,” says Tia about the incident. Tia Bajpai

Tia and her crew found themselves stranded high up a Swiss mountain during intense days of shooting, sharing her harrowing experience, she adds, "We took a gondola up to the mountain as that’s the only way to reach up... We decided to wait for the crowd to lessen, and light to be as required. In all this, we lost track of time and realised we were in the deep of this jungle.”

“The delay meant they missed the last trip down. She says, 'We were so late that everything was shut down, like gondola service was off for the day. We realised that all had left and we were the ones left behind.' With emergency services unknown, the team had only one option: to walk back on foot. She adds, 'With a bit of courage, we started walking down the steep mountain on our own as that was the only way out. It was the longest walk I ever had. We were unprepared because it was never a planned trek outing, and then when you are shooting a horror, such mishaps make things scarier.'”

Tia’s return to the screen after a three-year break is with this international project, she describes the experience of working on a Hollywood film as a "refreshing shift," praising the collaborative environment, the "scale, the pace, the cultural mix on set," and the much focus on rehearsals and emotional detailing.



It is scheduled to be released in India this year, following its run on the international festival circuit.