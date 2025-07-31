Actor Vivian Dsena on his comeback: I know how much my audience loves to see me

Actor Vivian Dsena was last seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss 18, where he was the runner-up. And recent reports suggested that his comeback will be a collaboration with actor-producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta. Actor Vivian Dsena

Speaking about his return, the 37-year-old tells us, “I was waiting for the right project. Main abhi issi koshish mein laga hoon that TV and OTT par kuch zabardast ho. I want to make a meaningful comeback so my audience enjoys it. I know how they love to see me.”

But he does confirm having met with Ravie lately. “I have been meeting Ravie on and off, so I feel that is the reason that the news is everywhere. I will not deny it, but things are not yet finalised as a lot of narrations and meetings are happening.”

Discussing the current state of the TV industry, he opines, “A film actor is known by [their] last Friday and TV actors are known by [their] last show. Evaluating TV shows and actors is not wrong; that’s the way it should be, but kahin na kahin kuch galat hua tabhi shows do-teen mahine mein bandh ho rahe!” This includes shows like Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha, and Maati Se Bandhi Dor.

His only show with a short run was Sirf Tum, which aired “for 11 months or so”, the actor shares, emphasising that both cast and content go hand in hand for a good run. “A cast of seasoned actors costs more, but bring meaning to the show with their experience. Expecting newcomers to do a job like seasoned artistes is unfair to all. I’ve been around for 18 years; ups and downs sabki life mein aate hain, be it TV or any other inudustry. It’s a part and parcel (of the job),” he ends.