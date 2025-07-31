Actor Vivian Dsena on his comeback: I know how much my audience loves to see me
Actor Vivian Dsena on making his comeback and the current state of the television industry
Actor Vivian Dsena was last seen in reality TV show Bigg Boss 18, where he was the runner-up. And recent reports suggested that his comeback will be a collaboration with actor-producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.
Speaking about his return, the 37-year-old tells us, “I was waiting for the right project. Main abhi issi koshish mein laga hoon that TV and OTT par kuch zabardast ho. I want to make a meaningful comeback so my audience enjoys it. I know how they love to see me.”
But he does confirm having met with Ravie lately. “I have been meeting Ravie on and off, so I feel that is the reason that the news is everywhere. I will not deny it, but things are not yet finalised as a lot of narrations and meetings are happening.”
Discussing the current state of the TV industry, he opines, “A film actor is known by [their] last Friday and TV actors are known by [their] last show. Evaluating TV shows and actors is not wrong; that’s the way it should be, but kahin na kahin kuch galat hua tabhi shows do-teen mahine mein bandh ho rahe!” This includes shows like Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, Iss Ishq Ka… Rabb Rakha, and Maati Se Bandhi Dor.
His only show with a short run was Sirf Tum, which aired “for 11 months or so”, the actor shares, emphasising that both cast and content go hand in hand for a good run. “A cast of seasoned actors costs more, but bring meaning to the show with their experience. Expecting newcomers to do a job like seasoned artistes is unfair to all. I’ve been around for 18 years; ups and downs sabki life mein aate hain, be it TV or any other inudustry. It’s a part and parcel (of the job),” he ends.