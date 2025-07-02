Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have had a new home decorated; ‘it has been lucky,’ says the soon-to-be parents

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jul 02, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj are ecstatic about being parents soon, they are also excited about moving into a new home

Actors and soon-to-be parents Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have just entered the third trimester of their pregnancy. Besides being ecstatic about being parents soon, they are also excited about moving into a new home. Calling this “the most-awaited phase” of their lives, the couple has named their new home Aashiyana. “The moment we zeroed in on this house in August last year, things started to fall into place for us. Our dream of having a baby came true in just a few months of buying the house,” Sheena says, who was having difficulty in conceiving a baby for a while.

Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj
Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj

Sharing details about their 3 BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, Sheena, who learnt about her pregnancy in January this year, says “I have been working on the interiors since day one. There’s a huge aisle outside our bedroom and Rohit and I were planning to use that space to the best of its capacity. Back then, we didn’t know that it would soon be turned into our baby’s nursery.”

Rohit, who plays the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shares, “From bringing the baby stuff like a bed rail guard, an extended crib and storage baskets to selecting the perfect wallpapers — the mum-to-be is leaving no stone unturned in making the place extra special. We are keeping the colours gender neutral. While I have a feeling we will have a girl, Sheena feels it’ll be a boy. But irrespective of who comes, all we pray for is a healthy baby.”

The couple also recounts the difficult days of relocating multiple times during their seven years of marriage. “The process of shifting and finding a new place each time is surely taxing, especially in Mumbai,” they explain. “Many times, we wished that apna ghar ho jaye. Thankfully, it’s here now.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Actors Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj have had a new home decorated; ‘it has been lucky,’ says the soon-to-be parents
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On