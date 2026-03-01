Close to two decades into her film career, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has called out what she describes as a growing culture of “paid negativity” and agenda-driven narratives amplified by social media. While smear campaigns are not new, she believes the speed at which misinformation spreads today has made the ecosystem more toxic than ever. Aditi Rao Hydari on rise of negative PR: I see it around me all the time

“Celebrity smear campaigns aren’t new,” says the actor, adding, “But I see it around me all the time. Occasionally, I come across random rubbish about myself. I ignore it because I know there’s some agenda behind it.”

Having debuted in 2006 with Prajapathi (Malayalam) and worked across industries since, Aditi feels the digital boom has reshaped public perception of actors. “There’s so much misinformation on platforms that are supposed to be factual," says Aditi, adding: "Add paid negativity and hidden agendas, and it becomes toxic. Sometimes, too much information is a burden. The mystery surrounding actors has faded.”

Though negativity can sting, the actor says she chooses not to dwell on it. Recalling her mother's words, Aditi shares, “My mother always said when someone is mean, the issue lies within them. That thought keeps me centred.”

While Aditi has worked across mediums, she understands the unpredictability of commercial success, especially for outsiders. Despite acclaimed performances in Gandhi Talks and the 2024 series Heeramandi, Aditi says box-office numbers don’t guarantee stability. “Talent exists beyond success and failure. But if you’re an outsider, success influences opportunities. Even after a hit, you wait for the right scripts. Commercial success doesn’t automatically sort your year.”

