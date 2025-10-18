Afrojack: ‘When something happens in Europe, it doesn’t always go viral, but in India, it goes worldwide instantly’

“I remember the first time I played Sunburn Festival and I literally saw people walking up the mountain. In Western culture, it’s like, if I can’t park my car within 100 metres, I’m not going. But in India, people were walking maybe two kilometres to get to the site — happy, excited, full of energy. That passion for music is so big and pure, and that’s why I’m very happy to come back,” adds Afrojack, who will bring that connection full circle this November when he performs in Mumbai on November 28, Bengaluru on November 29 and Delhi-NCR on November 30 in association with Sunburn.

For Dutch DJ-producer Nick Leonardus van de Wall aKa Afrojack , India is not just another stop on his world tour — it’s a place that keeps calling him back. “The fans, the energy of the fans — everyone is very passionate about the music,” he says.

However, this time, there’s a bittersweet note to his return. “It’s gonna be the last time for the next few years,” reveals the 38-year-old musician. “I’ve been coming regularly to India over the last 15 years, but now I really want to redirect my energy into the studio and creating new music. After COVID, everything felt like it was floating. A lot of artists were able to redefine themselves, and I hadn’t been able to do that until the last few months in the studio. So now, I want to focus solely on new projects — make this run my last one for a while, really focus on making and presenting the new music,” he adds.

Still, he wants his performances to feel as powerful as ever. “I don’t want to do any half shows with half lights, half visuals, half music. I want to make it special — the way it was 10 years ago. What I do, I want it to be impactful,” Nick insists.

The Netherlands-born producer also spoke about India’s unique influence on global music trends. “In India, people are very hyped on the IDs (tracks that are either unreleased, unnamed, or unknown). I remember when Martin Garrix played the Birds of Feather's Amel remix at his big festival in India, it completely exploded on the internet because of India. When something happens in Europe, it doesn’t always go viral, but in India, it goes worldwide instantly. That’s pretty cool,” he says.