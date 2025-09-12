DJ Afrojack all set to return to India for the second time this year; know all about his three-city November tour

DJ and record producer Nick Leonardus van de Wall, better known as DJ Afrojack amongst fans, has a special connection with India. Every time he comes to the land of diversity, Afrojack leaves crowds grooving to his tunes like no one else. We witnessed the magic earlier this year when he performed in Shillong on January 18 and a day later in Chandigarh on January 19 in the Sunburn Arena show. Well, much to the delight of his desi fans, the global EDM icon and Grammy Award-winning DJ is returning to Incredible India once again in 2025!

Yes, you read that right. Sunburn Festival just dropped the news on social media, in collaboration with Smirnoff Lemon Pop. The exciting post read: “🎶 The Smirnoff LemonPop Non Alcoholic Experience brings you the powerhouse behind global EDM anthems! Known for mind-blowing sets and collaborations with the biggest names in music, @afrojack is heading to India! 💥 Get ready this November: 📍 28th Nov – Mumbai 📍 29th Nov – Bengaluru 📍 30th Nov – Delhi NCR 🎟 Tickets LIVE now on @bookmyshowin. 🔥 Brace yourself for a night of bass, beats, and unforgettable memories! 🎧 #wedowe #smirnofflemonpop #smirnoffexperience.”

This three-city tour announcement has got to be the best news that music-lovers could start their day with today! Under this post, a fan gushed, “Dutch Powerhouse is back 🔥🔥,” whereas another comment read, “Let's Go 🔥⚡.” Well, we are sure the DJ is just as excited as his millions of Indian fans. Earlier this year, DJ Afrojack had expressed his love for our country before his January shows. He had shared, “India, you’ve always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love - it’s unmatched anywhere in the world. I can’t wait to be back and make this an unforgettable start to 2025!”