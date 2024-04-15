After acting success, Adarsh Gourav 'wants to sing live'

Known for his acting prowess, particularly in films such as The White Tiger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Adarsh Gourav has finally returned to his musical roots. "I don't think I will ever be comfortable with the idea of acting live in a theatre. But I want to sing live!" he says. Adarsh Gourav released his debut single titled Bechaini

Trained in Hindustani classical music since childhood, and having been part of bands in his teenage years, it is only now, that Gourav has released his first single titled Bechaini in collaboration with Mumbai-based pop artist OAFF.

His latest single reflects his musical sensibilities, blending his Hindustani training with Western progressive elements, along with OAFF's contemporary influences. Gourav explains, "The first two words that I wrote in my diary when I wanted to write the song were 'Bechaini' and 'Jadoo,' because of the magic in the restlessness, basically." He adds that the lyrical inspiration behind the song came from when he “deeply fell in love at the age of six.”

"We just wanted to write something about our childhood. We exchanged stories about the silly things we did when we fell in love for the first time, at that age," says Gourav, who explains that collaboration with OAFF was only possible after they became friends while working on the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. "I have never created music with a stranger before. When you create something original from scratch, you need to spend time with each other."

Despite his success in acting, Gourav's roots in Hindustani classical music and his love for music have been profound, even though he once found classical music uncool in his teenage years. "I didn't think classical music was cool when I was 16. I wanted to run away from it in the other direction, but now I understand how cool classical is," he says.

Looking ahead, Gourav aims to perform his original music live, driven by the desire to share his story with the audience. "I want to sing my own songs, tell my own story. It has to be personal; otherwise, it's meaningless to me," he says.

So, if in an alternate universe, Adarsh Gourav were known for his musical enterprise rather than his acting skills, what kind of music would he be creating? Despite initial reservations, Gourav found solace in embracing his musical background.

"You learn to embrace your entire life and make that into your strength. I feel comfortable with what I was trained in and utilize that to create something original. Imagine how cool it would be to make something progressive rock, something like Tool or Poets of the Fall, and suddenly there's a Raag Yaman in the middle of it. So I think it would definitely be a blending of these two soundscapes," he explains.

But, as is the case with every artist, authenticity is paramount in both his acting and musical endeavours. "I never want to be forced into doing something I'm not interested in. I don't mind working less or making less money; I just want the satisfaction of doing everything according to my belief systems," he concludes.