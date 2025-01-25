After Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Alan Walker, world-leading DJ Tiësto says he is ‘thrilled’ to return to India after 10 years

The last few months have seen some of the biggest international musicians tour India, including Coldplay, Bryan Adams, Dua Lipa and Alan Walker, among others. Now, the icon of dance music, Dutch DJ Tiësto, is set to visit India this February. The three-city tour will mark the DJ and music producer's return to India after more than a decade. DJ Tiësto

The Grammy-winning musician will step away from his famed Las Vegas residency to electrify audiences in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Tiësto will kick off the tour at Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram, on February 13, followed by NESCO, Mumbai, on February 14, and culminate the tour at the Terraform Arena in Bengaluru on February 16.

Known for his ability to seamlessly evolve and captivate fans across generations, Tiësto will deliver two-hour sets in every city. Speaking about his return to India, Tiësto said, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again."

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, says, “Tiësto is more than an artist – he’s a phenomenon, a visionary, and a symbol of global music culture. His return to India is a momentous occasion that underscores the evolution of the Indian EDM landscape. This tour isn’t just about music; it’s about creating memories, celebrating connection, and elevating the cultural pulse of the nation.”

Tickets for the Tiësto India Tour 2025 will go live on January 29 at 4pm and will be exclusively available on the District by Zomato. Tickets are priced between INR 3,599/- and INR 17,499/-.