After Mika Singh, Piyush Mishra cancels gig after Delhi bomb blast: ‘We stand with the city in this difficult moment’

A day earlier, Mika Singh had confirmed the cancellation of his Delhi performance at Soho Club through an Instagram story, where he posted a folded-hands emoji alongside a heart with a bandage — a subtle yet heartfelt message of empathy for those affected.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Piyush wrote, “Our Gurugram show — 15th November stands cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult moment and will announce a new date once safety protocols allow. Inqalab Zindabad . Jai Hind .”

A day after singer-songwriter Mika Singh called off his concert in Delhi, singer and actor Piyush Mishra has also cancelled his upcoming live show in Gurugram, citing respect and solidarity for the victims of the recent Red Fort blast.

The explosion, which occurred near the metro station on November 10, claimed 13 lives and left several injured. The tragedy has also cast its shadow over Bollywood. The makers of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar announced that the trailer launch event, originally scheduled for November 12 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, has been postponed.

“The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon,” read the joint statement from Jio Studios, B62 Studios, and Team Dhurandhar.

As the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the explosion, several public figures and event organisers have chosen to pause celebrations, standing in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.