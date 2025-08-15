After Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor gets trolled for old interviews throwing shade at celebs: ‘Real life Poo’

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur, recently seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2, has been making headlines due to an old video which resurfaced on the internet. In this viral clip, shot years ago, Mrunal trolled Bipasha Basu for her ‘muscles’ and called herself ‘far better’. After backlash from netizens, Mrunal apologised for the same last night. Well, another Bollywood beauty is now being slammed on social media. We are talking about the OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is being accused of allegedly throwing shade at her fellow celebs in old interviews. Kareena Kapoor Khan

In a viral Reddit thread, snippets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s old interviews have been shared, calling her a ‘mean girl’. After losing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bebo had called filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘confused director’ with no morals and principles. In another interview, Kareena claimed that Sridevi never had a historical hit. Talking about Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) which marked Hrithik Roshan’s debut, Kareena claimed that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan focused more on his son while his co-star Ameesha Patel had pimples and under-eye bags in some portions of the film. This was initially supposed to be Kareena’s first film, but she had walked out of it.

Apart from this, Kareena had called Salman Khan a ‘bad actor’. In another interview, she had claimed ‘being fat is not sexy’. Well, netizens are now having a field day trolling Bebo. One such internet user stated, “Pooh in real life!,” whereas another wrote, “I always point that out. Her fans pass her mean behaviour as "Sassy" and call her real life "Poo" as if it's an achievement 🙄.” A comment read, “Man was this woman unfiltered. Haughty she may have been but she gave film magazine readers their money's worth,” whereas a netizen stated, “Thank god she started at a time when celebrities weren’t crucified for singular statements on social media. 🤣 But yes, she could use some diplomacy. SRK could teach her.” A social media user lashed out, “I swear she has forever been mean. I don’t know what’s iconic about that. Being disrespectful is not cool.”

In your opinion, is it fair to judge celebrities on statements they made in the past, after so many years have passed?