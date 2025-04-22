After Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan becomes Ichchadhari Naag for KJo’s Naagzilla; fans say ‘Iss naag ke dasne pe…’

Since the last few months, fans have eagerly been waiting for Shraddha Kapoor to officially announce her much-awaited supernatural film Naagin with Nikhil Dwivedi. While the filmmaker has confirmed her casting, Shraddha’s first look as a shape-shifting snake has not been unveiled yet. Meanwhile, there’s a new Ichchadhari Naag in Tinsel Town! Yes, you read that right. Following in the footsteps of Sridevi, Mouni Roy and Mallika Sherawat, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has taken up the role of a shape-shifting snake for Karan Johar’s next film, Naagzilla. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan announce Naagzilla

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

After the whole Dostana 2 fiasco, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan’s reunion in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri came as a pleasant surprise to fans. But little did we know that the two already had a second project up their sleeves to wow the audience with! Starring Kartik in the lead as Ichchadhari Naag Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, Naagzilla is being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the genius behind the Fukrey franchise. Along with a teaser where Kartik is flaunting his bulked-up back, turning into snake skin, the actor wrote, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 - 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐠 𝐥𝐨𝐤 𝐤𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐡𝐥𝐚 𝐤𝐚𝐚𝐧𝐝.... Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝 … Naag Panchami par 🐍 aapke nazdeeki. 𝐒𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐢𝐧. 𝟏𝟒 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐤𝐨.”

Barring a few trolls who slammed the CGI used in the teaser, a majority of fans are beyond excited to see Kartik as Naag Raj in Naagzilla. For instance, one social media user gushed, “Naag is 631 years old and still looking like a whole meal? Immortality really did him right!😼🏃🏻‍♀️,” whereas another fan stated, “Isss naag ke dasne pe kisi ko dukh nahi hoga 😂.” Another netizen agreed and wrote, “Arrey bhai, yeh naag toh fans ka favourite hai — iske dasne ka intezaar sab kar rahe hain🤣😂😆😅.” Meanwhile, many fans remembered television’s OG Naagin Mouni Roy in the comments. One such internet user claimed, “From being Akki 2.0 to now Mouni 2.0🐍😭,” whereas another opined, “If Mouni isn't the female lead. It isn't fair.”

Interestingly, Kartik as Naagzilla is set to clash with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2 at the box office on August 14, 2026. Who are you more excited to witness on the silver screen — Kartik as Naag Raj or Varun as a werewolf?