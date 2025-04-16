After Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first interview, fans dig out Kartik Aaryan-Sara’s old video asking him to take notes; watch

In March this year, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan began his acting career opposite Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor with Nadaaniyan. Fans were in awe of Ibrahim’s good looks but his chemistry with Khushi, their dialogues and the ‘weak’ script left netizens deeply disappointed. Well, a month after his debut, Ibrahim gave his first interview this week. In this interview, he reviewed his performance, his first Bollywood film and also spoke about reprimanding a Pakistani journalist on Instagram. While some of his answers were relatable, his take on fame irked a few netizens who believe Ibrahim should take notes from his actor sister Sara Ali Khan and her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Let us explain! In a chat with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan remembered how in earlier times when there was no social media, you would not see stars in public. He was quoted saying, “There was limited exposure to Hollywood. The audience would go to the theatres and they would die to see all these stars. I want to be like that.” This statement received flak online, with trolls claiming that Ibrahim wants to be a ‘star’ and not an ‘actor’. Soon enough, Reddit users dug out an old clip of Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan where the two spoke about fame in a more ‘subtle’ way.

In this old video, Kartik shared that he is passionate about acting. He went on to add, “Gali gali mein chhote chhote bachhe tak mera naam jaane ‘Kartik Aaryan’, woh main chahta hun. Main usse shy away nahi karta ki main woh nahi chahta.” But Kartik further stated that if this becomes the main thing, it could be ‘career ending’ for many. Sara beautifully explained this by stating, “Stardom is like the background music to your film, you know. It’s very important but it shouldn’t become a music video.” Netizens now want Ibrahim to take notes on how to be ‘humble’ and ‘articulate’. One such social media user wrote, “That's a more humble way to put it, without sounding like an entitled douchebag. Ibrahim can learn a thing or two,” whereas another opined, “See this is why people prefer kartik. Nepo or not kartik knows his way around Bollywood. It was his earlier days and see how sensibly he answers the question. While iAK after giving flop of the year ( century) is thinking of moon.”

Well, up next, Ibrahim will be seen in Karan Johar’s Sarzameen alongside Kajol.