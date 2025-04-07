After SRK in Jawan, Deepika Padukone to play Suhana Khan's mother in King? Fans declare 'sabki mummy banegi DP'

The year was 2007, the month was November and Shah Rukh Khan, then too, at the pinnacle of his stardom, launched Deepika Padukone in the Farah Khan classic Om Shanti Om, as the ethereal Shanti Priya and the rowdy Sandy — and the rest was history. Between then and now, Deepika's astronomic rise to global stardom has been undeniable. However, there has to be something truly full circle about having evolved into a star big enough that you're deemed the perfect choice to hand-hold your mentor's little one through their debut. And that's what's happening with King, set to be Suhana Khan's first theatrical release. Also starring SRK, the film has gone through a change of hands, what with the film initially set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh but now being helmed by Pathaan (2023) and Fighter (2024) fame Siddharth Anand. After playing SRK's mother in Jawan, Deepika Padukone to do the same for Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut King!(Photos: Instagram/deepikapadukone, suhanakhan2)

As per a Peeping Moon exclusive, Deepika will be essaying the role of Suhana's mother in King. This comes not very long after she played SRK's mother in Atlee's Jawan (2023)...and Ranbir Kapoor's in Brahmastra: Part 1 — Shiva (2022). Not to mention, Deepika was also mother to Kalki, the centre-point of the Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD (2024). Phew! that's a LOT of on-screen mother roles on the trot for little Dua Padukone Singh's superstar of a mum. And the audience aren't feeling all that hot about this.

Fans can't make sense of why Deepika would allow herself to be typecast in the same kind of role, that too in such quick succession. Comments expressing lukewarm to disappointed reactions read: "Suhana ki , Shahrukh ki future mein Aryan ki Sabki Mummy banegi DP", "Deepika in her mother era 🫣😂", "Extended cameo kya hota hain. It's a cameo , if it's extended, then it's a supporting role. She is getting typecast now", "Omg stop this please", "Deepu is being typecast in side roles and cameos now!", "Deepu, itte bure din aa gaye ki Suhana ki mummy banna pad raha hai.. jk 😂", "I can already see the entire film in my head. Too many frequent collaborators here. One of the easiest ways to make this more interesting would be to atleast switch up the casting", "WHAT THE HELL DP .... With Sid Anand and SRK again!!!??!" and "Another shit 1000cr movie in making".

One recurring request through the barrage of discouraging reactions though? Deepika in a proper leading lady role. Take this comment for instance: "I love DP but enough of these cameos. Please do full fledged roles now. It’s getting a little ridiculous. I wanna see her in dramas and romances. I’m done with these action roles".

Are you excited to see Deepika play Suhana's mother on-screen?