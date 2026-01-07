Throwback to when Dhanush revealed why Aanand L Rai likes to cast him: ‘I have a heartbroken face…’

While the plot was new, the director-actor pairing was not. Tere Ishk Mein marked Dhanush and Rai's third collaboration after the 2013 cult classic Raanjhanaa , which co-starred Sonam Kapoor. Their second collaboration was in 2021, with Atrangi Re.

One of the biggest box-office hits of the past year was the Dhanush–Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein (2025). Despite its unconventional storytelling, the film struck a chord with audiences and went on to gross over ₹164 crore worldwide.

Now, a source revealed to us that another ambitious reunion between Aanand L Rai and Dhanush may be in the works. They said, “After the success of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are working on a large-scale period action romance. While the film will retain the emotionally-driven storytelling synonymous with Aanand, it marks a genre shift from the pair’s earlier intense romantic dramas. Mounted on a grand scale, it is a project they are quite excited about.” Further details about the film are currently being kept under wraps.