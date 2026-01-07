Throwback to when Dhanush revealed why Aanand L Rai likes to cast him: ‘I have a heartbroken face…’
Aanand L Rai and Dhanush seem to make magic whenever they work together. Take a look at why the director likes to cast him
One of the biggest box-office hits of the past year was the Dhanush–Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein (2025). Despite its unconventional storytelling, the film struck a chord with audiences and went on to gross over ₹164 crore worldwide.
While the plot was new, the director-actor pairing was not. Tere Ishk Mein marked Dhanush and Rai's third collaboration after the 2013 cult classic Raanjhanaa, which co-starred Sonam Kapoor. Their second collaboration was in 2021, with Atrangi Re.
Now, a source revealed to us that another ambitious reunion between Aanand L Rai and Dhanush may be in the works. They said, “After the success of Tere Ishk Mein, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are working on a large-scale period action romance. While the film will retain the emotionally-driven storytelling synonymous with Aanand, it marks a genre shift from the pair’s earlier intense romantic dramas. Mounted on a grand scale, it is a project they are quite excited about.” Further details about the film are currently being kept under wraps.
Here's why the duo likes to work together
But this seems like the perfect moment to revisit when actor Dhanush revealed why director Aanand L Rai loves casting him in romantic films. During an interaction with fans in November, Dhanush looked back on their creative partnership and shared a funny, honest moment that perfectly captures their dynamic. Recalling a candid exchange, the actor said, “I asked director Anand L Rai why he keeps calling me, and he said it's because I have a great love failure and heartbroken face.”
The lighthearted comment had fans in splits, while also highlighting the kind of emotional depth and sincerity that Dhanush brings to his performances — qualities Rai seems to tap into time and again.