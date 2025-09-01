Ahaan Panday turns bodyguard for Aneet Padda as fans mob Saiyaara duo

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are living the dream. Ahaan Panday's moment with Aneet Padda goes viral as fans gush over Saiyaara duo(Photos: Instagram)

The duo featured in runaway hit Saiyaara, which has been hogging both screens and hearts since it hit theatres on July 18. While the refreshing plot and Mohit Suri's trademark direction of heartbreak of course made for the films biggest selling points, nothing trumped Ahaan and Aneet's chemistry which unanimously bowled over ever movie goer. Add to that some genuinely good acting chops and it isn't tough to see why and how Saiyaara, led by two incredibly fresh faces, has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office.

Now while both Ahaan and Aneet, potentially motivated by the dating rumours kept a very low profile in the immediate days following release, the two have started stepping out, generally and together in the weeks that followed. One of these tête-à-tête's happened last evening in Mumbai. Ahaan and Aneet stepped out of an establishment and right into a swarm of fans. Ahaan dressed in a casual white shirt immediately snapped into action as he took the lead on getting Aneet to her car. Ahaan made sure that the fans didn't get to Aneet as he escorted her to her car. He held the door open as she stepped in and shut the door behind her. Following the now viral moment, Ahaan also stopped to take a few selfies with some fans who had their phones out before exiting himself.

The moment of course gathered a sea of comments from fans who just could not stop gushing over their adorable, unspoken chemistry. "Best phase", "Cuties😍😍😍😍", "Ahneet❤️❤️" and "Best couple ❤️❤️❤️" captured the general sentiment of the comments section. Some fans however, were also mindful in pointing out how celebrities should not be mobbed in this manner — "It’s so annoying , arre let the guy breath. Standing right in-front of him blocking him to click pictures. No manners", read one such comment.

Well for now, it seems like it's Ahaan and Aneet's world — and we're just living in it! As for Saiyaara, it's still running in theatres.