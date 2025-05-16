AICWA, FWICE urge film industry to boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan over its pro-Pakistan stance; filmmakers weigh in

Indian film bodies have urged the industry to stop shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan after both countries expressed solidarity with Pakistan during the recent Indo-Pak tensions. Anil Sharma, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri are some of many filmmakers who are supporting film associations' ban on shooting in Turkey and Azerbaijaan.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have also issued press releases asking to boycott shooting in Turkey and also its artistes from working in India. The FWICE has further gone ahead and sent letters to the I&B Ministry and OTT giants in India, demanding the removal of Turkish shows.

Several films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Dil Dhadakne Do have been shot in Turkey.

Bollywood’s tryst with Turkey

Several Indian films like Guru (2007), Race 2 (2013), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) were shot in Turkey, giving the country a boost in economy and tourism. A source reveals, “When an Indian film is shot in Turkey, even a schedule of 2-4 days costs somewhere around ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore. With big stars and huge production houses, the cost can go up to ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore. The cost largely depends on the location they choose but this is a blanket amount.”

Speaking about the call for a boycott, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President , AICWA tells us, "AICWA has only one demand that Indian films should not be shot in Turkey or Azerbaijaan. Secondly, anyone from Turkey or Azerbaijaan who is working in India, we should ban them and their visas should be cancelled. We will also write to India’s Foreign Ministry regarding this matter.”

FWICE's letter to the production houses.

BN Tiwari, President, FWICE, says, “Our first principle is nation first. You are giving weapons which are harming people who are innocent. We cannot tolerate all this. Humne jo letter likha hai wo puri film industry ko bheja hai and our plan is to write a letter to the government too that Turkish artistes jo yaha kaam karte hai unko turant bhagaya jaaye yaha se. If someone (from within the industry) supports them, we will boycott them and issue a non cooperation notice.”

Meanwhile, filmmakers too weighed in on the call for a ban. Director Anil Sharma, known for his blockbuster film Gadar, says that no amount of creative satisfaction is bigger than love for the country. "Yeh appeal nahi bhi ho toh bhi filmmakers ki responsibility hai to stand for India. Jo bharat ke saath hai, hum uske saath hai. Main ek script likh raha tha (son) Utkarsh ke saath and usme Turkey was a location but after this incident we decided we won’t go. It is a very beautiful country and as a filmmaker it is worth shooting there but no creative satisfaction is bigger than India’s interest and the love for our country.”

Producer Tanuj Garg adds, “As Indian filmmakers, we are mindful not just of the creative and logistical aspects of shooting abroad, but also the larger sentiment at home. While countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan have much to offer, we believe that it’s important to align our choices with the mood and sensitivities of our audience and nation. Until there’s a more positive shift in sentiment and bilateral warmth, we will be cautious about pursuing shoots in these regions.”

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri too agrees with this decision as he says, “I think it is a just decision and this is how everybody should behave in war. In modern times, war is not when the armies are marching inside each other’s borders. War is also at various levels like info war, cyber war, narrative war. So, in that case obviously if we are calling Pakistan an enemy country, so anybody who is supporting them in traditional terms of combat, they are termed as enemy countries.” Vivek adds, “I don’t see why we should shoot in countries which are not even relevant. We are not going to lose anything. I think its the right decision. This (boycott) should be done by lots of voluntary organisations, travel agencies, and the people of India. Stand up for India, stand united. Wars are not won at only borders today, wars are won at the narrative playing field."

Filmmaker Onir says he has a “mixed point of view” and wonders why is there's a call for boycotting just Turkey and Azerbaijaan and not China? “I have mixed response because in any conflict there will be different sides. China has also been supplying arms. How come we are not banning everything with China? If you see Pakistani weaponry, doesn’t the ban have to be uniform because it’s from China and the US.”

He adds, “At the same time I was extremely hurt as an Indian citizen that at the time of the war, Turkey was supplying arms to Pakistan. In this war, without any camouflage, China has been supporting Pakistan. So why only Turkey and Azerbaijaan are being banned? As a filmmaker or tourist I would not be comfortable going to a country that supports Pakistan directly during the time of conflict.”