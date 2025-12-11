‘Aishwarya has taught Aaradhya…’: Abhishek Bachchan talks about his daughter, reveals if divorce rumours affect her

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are Bollywood royalty. The two fell head over heels in love while shooting for Dhoom 2 (2006) and went on to tie the knot in one of the biggest star weddings that the country has ever seen. 18 years later, the two continue to enjoy their married life and flourishing careers despite baseless divorce rumours, as they raise their 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. As we already know by now, the couple is unfazed by rumours about them and their relationship. They keep calm and carry on. But do these reports not bother Aaradhya when she’s browsing on the internet?

In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, when asked about the same, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “I don't think she (Aaradhya) does that. I don't think that is what interests her, and she won't believe anything that she reads. Her mother has taught her not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we are completely honest with the family. So, we are never in a position where anyone needs to question anybody.” Abhishek also revealed, “She is 14 years old and she doesn't have a phone. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother's phone and that's something we had decided a long time ago.” He explained that Aaradhya does have access to the internet, but she prefers using it for her school homework and research.

Further talking about his daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek stated, “Aishwarya has instilled a great respect in Aaradhya towards the film industry and what we do. She has taught her that we are what we are because of what the films and audience have given this to us.” He went on to add, “She has an opinion. She is a very sure teenager. She has distinct opinions which we discuss in private, but she has a wonderful way of conveying everything.”

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King as the main antagonist. Also starring Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film will arrive in theatres next year.