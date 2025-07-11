Ajay Devgn talks about Diljit Dosanjh-Sardaar Ji 3 fiasco at Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer launch: ‘Uski apni problem…’

Back in 2012, Ajay Devgn donned a turban for Son of Sardaar and won hearts as a sardaar named Jassi when he reached Punjab. His comic timing, dialogue delivery and onscreen chemistry with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt made the film a hilarious, full-filling watch. Well, after 13 long years, Ajay is stepping back into Jassi’s shoes, this time taking Scotland by storm with Mrunal Thakur by his side in Son Of Sardaar 2. Today, the team got together with the media for the trailer launch of the much-awaited film. At this event, Ajay spoke about another sardaar who has been in the headlines since the past few weeks — Diljit Dosanjh. Ajay Devgn on Diljit Dosanjh's trolling after Sardaar Ji 3

Earlier this year, Diljit Dosanjh began the shoot of his much-awaited film Sardaar Ji 3 with Neeru Bajwa, who is also a part of Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2. Rumours surfaced about Pakistani actor Hania Aamir’s casting in this Punjabi comedy, but after the tensions between India and Pakistan rose, netizens assumed that Hania would be dropped from the film. When the trailer released with Hania in it and makers announced that Sardaar Ji 3 will not release in India, Diljit was brutally trolled and was accused of not standing by his nation. Talking about the trolling at his film's trailer launch, Ajay shared, “Dekhiye, I don’t know where the trolling comes from, kya sahi hai, kya galat hai. I’m not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hongi, aur baaki jo log keh rahe hain woh apne point of view se soch rahe hain.”

Ajay went on to add, “Do jab alag point of view hote hain, toh I think woh baith ke solve kiye jaa sakte hain. Woh aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, woh apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, aisa nahi hota. So I will not blame anybody, and I will not say ki isme se koi galat hai ya koi sahi hai. I think, they need a conversation.”

Diljit will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol and Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Ajay and Mrunal will arrive in theatres with Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25.