Ajay Devgn to voice Jackie Chan's character as son Yug Devgn makes debut with Karate Kid: Legends; everything to know

It’s official: one of Bollywood’s coolest dad-son duos just kicked their way into one of the most iconic martial arts franchises of all time. Proud mom and wife, Kajol recently took to social media to drop a major announcement — and no, it's not a throwback family photo. It’s about husband Ajay Devgn and their son Yug Devgn lending their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. Yes, that Karate Kid. And yes, this marks Yug’s voice debut and Ajay’s first-ever voiceover for an international film. Big stuff. The Devgns are all ready to voice the Hindi version Karate Kid

Kajol recently took to social media to drop the major announcement

The film — featuring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and the original karate kid himself Ralph Macchio — is a fresh chapter in the franchise. In the Hindi version, Ajay will voice the legendary Mr. Han (Jackie Chan’s character), and Yug will voice Li Fong, the new karate kid portrayed by Ben Wang.

About the movie

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows Li Fong, a kung fu prodigy navigating life in a new school while dealing with bullies, identity, and a dramatic face-off with a local karate champ. With Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as his mentors, this is not just another fight movie — it’s a story of growth, grit, and finding your way. And now, in Hindi, it’ll sound very Devgn.

Sony Pictures India broke the news with an adorable photo of Ajay and Yug, captioned: “The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan and Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi).👊 Kick into action with the Hindi trailer dropping soon.”

The internet seems hyped

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. One user wrote, “This is the best decision to debut his son.” Another chimed in with, “Like father, like son, stepping into the shoes.” And while a few comments just dropped fire emojis, the vibe is clear — fans are loving this father-son energy. From Bollywood action hero to sensei of the Hindi-dubbed dojo, Mr. Devgn is stepping into a new role and this time, with his real-life student right beside him. Karate Kid: Legends just got a desi upgrade; catch the movie on May 30.