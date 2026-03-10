Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opens up on egg freezing: Liberating and a necessary step

A few days back, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opened up on Instagram about her decision to freeze her eggs, calling it a “liberating and necessary step” taken purely for herself. “I did it for my peace of mind,” she wrote. In a chat with us, Akansha talks about the narrow window between being “too young to be married and suddenly too old to have kids,” describing it as a three- to four-year span that often feels rushed for women today. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

“My generation is slower with family planning compared to earlier ones. Freezing my eggs gave me assurance, a back-up plan, allowing me to continue life freely while having a plan for motherhood,” says the 32-year-old.

A simple test prompted her decision. “I had my AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) test and saw my levels were low. I was producing fewer eggs. That made me take this step without thinking twice,” she shares, urging women to consult doctors and plan ahead.

The procedure required a two-week break from work and was physically demanding: “For an actor, it’s difficult to pause everything, but I had to. My support system — my mom, sister (actor Anushka Ranjan), and friends — were with me throughout. I feel proud to have done it for my future self, though I was in pain, I was sore but I told my mom I did this for myself. The process was painful but not as daunting as it might sound. The end result gave me peace of mind," she confirms.

The actor, known for projects including, Guilty (2020) and Monica, O My Darling (2022), also addressed industry perceptions around motherhood, noting how “top actresses continue to thrive post-motherhood”, yet admitting she was “hurt by comments suggesting a career always declines after having children."



Work-wise, Akansha has two releases lined up this summer, with trailers coming out soon, and she will "start one of my biggest project yet by September this year,” she concludes.



