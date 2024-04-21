Akhil Sachdeva on singing Kriti-Pulkit's wedding video song Turr Chaliyan: It was made out of pure feelings

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s wedding song, Turr Chaliyan, has been making waves on social media ever since the newlywed couple released the video for their fans. Now, singer Akhil Sachdeva, who has lent his voice to this beautiful track, in an exclusive chat tells us what went behind the making of the song. Akhil Sachdeva

“It was made with pure feelings and intention. I wanted to give them a really special song that they will remember for life. Turr Chaliyan is what they both feel for each other, and it shows in their eyes,” Sachdeva tells us, adding that he was “surprised in a happy way” on receiving a call from Pulkit.

“The only issue was that time bahut kam tha song banane ke liye, but I still took up the challenge. It was not a professional commitment for me and I really wanted to do this for them” shares the singer, revealing that ever since Pulkit and Kriti started their wedding preps, they wanted him on board to make this song.

Recalling the time he met the couple before their wedding and had a chat about what they wanted in their special song, the singer says he could just see how their pure their relationship is and the feelings they were going through in that moment.

“From that day till the wedding, I was there with them. I just could feel their emotions, and that really made it easier for me to work on their song. I started making this track at midnight around, and by 5.30 in the morning, I was done composing the entire song. I called them at that hour itself, made them hear the song and they loved its vibe. They wanted something very intimate,” shares Sachdeva, who has crooned songs such as Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh, Sun Mere Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Nain Na Jodeen from Badhaai Ho.

Wedding songs - latest fad!

Releasing their wedding video with an exclusive song has lately become a trend with celebrity couples such as Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Surbhi Chandana and now Kriti and Pulkit. Singer Akhil Sachdeva agrees and says, “I have noticed that newlywed couples want original songs for their wedding. And once out, their fans also follow the trend if they love the song. For them, it feels very personal, something that they can own for life. You can’t give a price tag to this feeling. It’s a good thing that weddings are such a huge thing in our country. When I got married, I made a wedding song for myself, too, but never finalised it because I couldn’t get it on to the production. Hence, I felt that connection with them as to why they wanted an exclusive wedding song.”