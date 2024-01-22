Akshay K Agarwal feels blessed about directing original Ramayan’s Ram, Sita and Laxman

Director Akshay K Agarwal feels elated for getting to shoot with legendary actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri in a special music video ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The three Ramayan stars who played Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively, are reuniting after 35 years onscreen for the song titled Humare Ram Aaye Hai. Shot in Ayodhya over three-days, the video is about celebration. Akshay K Agarwal recently worked with Ramayan actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri

“Ram, Sita and Laxman have come to Ayodhya that’s soaked in a celebratory mood. We’ve tried to show that these mythological characters still exist in human form in the current times. We aren’t showing them in any traditional avatar,” Agarwal told us, revealing that Ayodhya in the video is decked up ahead of their arrival.

Agarwal, who has also directed music videos such as Ganraj and Wo Ishq, added that despite being senior actors, the trio was open to ideas and trusted a young filmmaker like him. “It was a blessing working with them. For us, they are like god. They have a huge responsibility. But they were open to exchange of ideas,” he said.

Though crowd management was a challenge, but the love of the audience towards the three icons was totally understandable. The director shared, “Even 60-70 security personnel couldn’t manage the crowd. I had to personally request the people with folded hands to allow us to shoot. We finally managed with the blessing of Lord Ram. Even Ayodhya police was very supportive.”

According to him, roping in Sonu Nigam to sing the song was an obvious choice due to his peaceful voice which is liked by every generation. He however explained that giving the video a nostalgic flavour does not restrict the audience.

“Almost everyone has seen Ramayan. Even if they haven’t, they are aware about it. And our video highlights its relevance. This song will only bind people,” he added.

Also known for directing TV serials and advertisements, Agarwal has collaborated with several singers and musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Mamta Sharma, Ash King and Javed Ali. Infact many of his videos have crossed millions views on YouTube. The Hit Maker directed Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in Ishq.

The director might not be attending the grand opening of the Ram Mandir tomorrow, but he revealed that Ayodhya is currently chock-o-block. “You can’t even put a foot in Ayodhya,” he signed off.